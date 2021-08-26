Center for Genomic Interpretation Podcast Highlights Role of Variant Classification Analysis and Guidelines In Precision Medicine

SARS-CoV-2 infection may cause acute respiratory disease and, in some patients, result in multiorgan failure. In-depth understanding of its disease pathophysiology and the underlying reasons for interpatient symptom variability are still lacking. A collection of over 450 specimens of various organs—including lung, heart, kidney, and liver—from 17 autopsies of patients who suffered severe COVID-19 infection, combined with single-cell and single-nuclei gene-expression measurements and complementary spatial transcriptomics strategies, was used to generate single-cell atlases of these tissues to better understand the progression of this disease. The results revealed disease mechanisms associated with lung-tissue remodeling and multiple failed pathways in epithelial-cell regeneration. Specific cell populations that are enriched in viral RNA, implying specific viral targets in the lung, were identified. Mapping of genes associated with COVID-19 severity from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to the cell atlases showed which cell populations these genes were upregulated in. Two novel single-cell genomics computational methods—one that automatically annotates cell types based on previously published and unpublished lung datasets, and the other that corrects expression for ambient RNA prevalent in the necrotic tissues collected—were also used to create these atlases. This cohort is a unique and versatile resource for studying COVID-19 in severe patients, including samples from multiple organs of the same donor. This foundational dataset helped elucidate some of the biological effects of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection across the body, which is a key step toward development of new treatments.