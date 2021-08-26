Research Finds Multiple Benefits Of Rare Cannabinoids
Rare cannabinoids work as supplements to endocannabinoids, and so far there have been more than 50 clinical studies about their benefits. As the medicinal benefits of cannabis continue to be explored, researchers are beginning to understand that the cannabinoids found in the plant go way beyond those that most people are familiar with: tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive cannabinoid in the marijuana plant, and cannabidiol (CBD), a nonpsychoactive compound that is believed to relieve pain, reduce anxiety and induce sleep.thefreshtoast.com
Comments / 31