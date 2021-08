Reggie Bush, 2005 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back from the University of Southern California, ended up having his coveted trophy stripped from him due to violations against NCAA’s pay-to-play rules. Bush forfeited his trophy in 2010, realizing he would be forced to give it up eventually. At the time of these reports, USC and Bush fans alike made their case for why he should have been able to keep it. Opposing sides argued over the matter for years and the debate lives on today.