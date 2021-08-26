Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Illinois shooting: Two dead and one injured after gunman opens fire outside courthouse

By Josh Marcus
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5fYM_0bdl8lPm00

Two people are dead and another is injured after an early-morning shooting outside the county courthouse in Kankakee, Illinois.

Local police have several suspects in custody, and Kankakee mayor Christopher Curtis called the attack a “ targeted incident .”

The scene of the shooting is now secure, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are asking everyone to avoid the area as the investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and none fired their weapons.

Kankakee, a city of about 25,000 people 60 miles south of Chicago, has closed city buildings and schools are on lockdown as a precaution.

Aerial news footage of the site showed a cluster of police officers in the area, as well as what appears to a large blood stain on the pavement.

“From our sixth floor window, you could see people scattering and moving away from the Kankakee County Courthouse,” Michael Taylor, who owns a newspaper in the area, told ABC 7 Chicago. “This is something in my 30 years of journalism, and living in Kankakee County, that I’ve never even seen or even heard of anything like this in the area.”

State and local police were reported on the scene as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting, which occurred about 100 yards from the courthouse, on its south side, near the facility’s jail.

A witness working on the roof of a nearby building told the Kankakee Daily Journal that he saw someone with an “AK-47-type gun” argue with another individual, armed with what appeared to be a pistol, in the middle of the road near the courthouse, before shooting them multiple times. Another witness said she took pictures of a shooter with a “long-barrel-style gun.”

A press briefing was scheduled for later on Thursday.

The Independent has reached out to Kankakee police for more information.

There have been at least 452 mass shootings in the US in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive, part of more than 26,685 total injures from gun violence across the country.

If trends continue, this could be the worst period for school shootings in decades .

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

231K+
Followers
106K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Shootings#Police#Abc 7 Chicago#The Gun Violence Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
KOMO News

Police: One killed in double shooting outside tattoo parlor in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — One person was killed and another was injured in a double shooting outside a tattoo parlor in Lakewood Thursday evening, authorities said. Officers were called to a tattoo parlor in Lakewood for reports of a shooting with two victims. Witnesses told police a fist fight inside the tattoo parlor turned into a gun fight outside the store.
Robeson County, NCWMBF

One dead, two injured in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Robeson County left one dead and two others injured. According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Victoria Drive in Parkton around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Ottumwa, IAktvo.com

One dead after Friday night stabbing in Ottumwa, suspect in custody

OTTUMWA, Iowa — One person is in custody after a Friday night stabbing in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, at 9:52 p.m. Friday, a 911 call was received reporting someone had been stabbed at the Stardust Motel, located at 2211 Roemer Ave., room number 43 in Ottumwa. When...
South Haven, MIHerald-Palladium

Two dead, one injured in South Haven pier shooting

SOUTH HAVEN — Two people are dead and another was injured in the aftermath of a Friday shooting that took place at a South Haven pier, police said. According to a news release, police and emergency vehicles responded to calls shortly after 2 p.m. Friday for an active shooter at the city’s South Beach and South Pier.
Brentwood, CASan Francisco Chronicle

One dead, two injured in shooting at Brentwood home

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in unincorporated Brentwood on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Deputies with Contra Costa County sheriff’s Delta Station responded at 4:20 p.m. to a report of shots fired at a home in the 10200 block of Brentwood Boulevard and found two people in front of the residence who had been shot, sheriff’s officials said.
Jackson, MIWILX-TV

UPDATE: One dead, two injured in Jackson shooting on Fourth and Franklin

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Police have confirmed with News 10 that one person died in a shooting in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. An 18-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in the area of Keyes Log Cabin Party Store on Fourth Street and Franklin. The Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived on scene, officers found her in the drivers seat of a Chevy Trax. She was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where she later died.
Black Forest, COkvor.com

One dead-two injured in Black Forest shooting

BLACK FOREST – One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Black Forest at about 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what took place again this morning. Deputies were called to the 11-thousand block of Fawn Lane, near Burgess...
New Orleans, LAWDSU

One dead, two injured in shooting on Julia Street in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after three people were injured during a shooting in New Orleans Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Julia Street and Loyola Avenue. Police say around 6:27 p.m officers responded to a call of shots...
Oakland, CAsfbayca.com

Early morning Oakland shooting leaves one dead, two injured

Police are investigating after a man died and two women were injured early Sunday in a shooting in downtown Oakland. Officers responded about 2:40 a.m. to the shooting in the 1900 block of Broadway and were told that victims with gunshot wounds had arrived at local hospitals, according to a release from Oakland police.
Houston, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Police: Four Shot Dead In Houston House That Was Set On Fire

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home. Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene. The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. He says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range. He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.
Elkhart, INabc57.com

Toddler, suspect dies in Friday morning shooting

ELKHART, Ind. – A two-year-old has died following a shooting that occurred during a verbal dispute on Friday morning, the Elkhart Police Department reported. An officer searching for the suspect also discharged his gun, leading to the death of the suspect, reports said. At 10:22 a.m., officers were called to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy