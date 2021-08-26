Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Michigan Department of Corrections announces new technology initiative to improve recidivism rate

By Bianca Cseke
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f56JV_0bdl8kX300

The Michigan Department of Corrections announced on Thursday a new initiative that will further the state’s efforts to improve record-low recidivism rates through “advancements in outcome-based decision-making.”

MDOC has partnered with California-based Recidiviz to identify, scale and sustain strategies driving successful results for individuals in prison and on supervision, a news release said.

“This partnership builds on the hard work of MDOC staff to power initiatives that provide job and skills training to incarcerated people and those under supervision, keeping them out of prisons and supporting their transition back to society,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said. “With this new technology, we can improve public safety, better the lives of incarcerated people and their families and enhance economic outcomes in Michigan.”

Recidiviz, a technology nonprofit, uses “modern data infrastructure and thoughtful product design” to help agencies chart their own course toward improving outcomes in criminal justice.

MDOC leadership and staff plan to use the open-source platform to glean specific, timely and actionable insights to promote permanent improvements for those under correctional control.

MDOC will track the impact of changes as they’re rolled out, ensuring recidivism rates remain low without costly additions, the news release said.

“Gov. Whitmer and I have been committed to enacting criminal justice reforms since the day we took office,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “As we continue to make progress, it is encouraging to see transformational work taking place within our criminal justice system in Michigan. When we are able to positively impact the lives of incarcerated Michiganders, without endangering public safety, it is setting up everyone within our justice system for productive, future successes.”

Earlier this year, the state announced that its recidivism rate had dropped for the second year in a row and stands at its lowest rate in state history.

The recidivism rate, which measures the percentage of offenders who return to prison within three years of release, is now at 26.6%.

Two years ago, it was at 29.1%.

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recidivism#Mdoc#Michiganders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Politicsshoreupdate.com

Talbot County Department of Corrections Honors Correctional Employee of the Year

Corporal Vernon Cephas of Easton was recently honored as the 2020 Employee of the Year for the Talbot County Department of Corrections. Corporal Cephas has been employed with the Department since December 2016 and is presently assigned to the Department’s Transportation Unit. He has received specialized training supporting the safe and secure transport of high-risk inmates.
Public HealthKFVS12

Bi-County Health Department announces 112 new COVID-19 cases

(KFVS) - There are 112 new COVID-19 cases in the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department coverage area. Williamson County has 79 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9,490 cases. Franklin County has 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

School District 49 Reviews New Colorado Department Of Health Guidelines Mandating COVID Single Case Reporting After Initial Refusal

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A school district located about an hour and a half south of Denver is making headlines across the state. District 49 on the southeast side of Colorado Springs is balking at state guidelines, saying it won’t report COVID-19 cases or conduct contact tracing. (credit: CBS) On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis said that all school districts must report COVID-19 cases in their schools to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “We do require reporting of COVID. That is not an ambiguous area,” he said at a news conference. For most of this week, District 49 disagreed, saying they...
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Governor Pritzker Announces New Initiative to Improve Transportation Infrastructure, Save Taxpayer Dollars

CHICAGO – Building on his historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan that invests $45 billion in the state’s roads, bridges, railways and other critical projects over the next six years, Governor Pritzker today signed House Bill 253 into law. The legislation requires the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to establish and implement a transportation performance program to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the state’s transportation system. Under Continue Reading
EducationPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Education Dept. Announces Civil Rights Investigations Into 5 States' Mask Mandate Bans

The U.S. Department of Education sent a warning to five states on Monday that their statewide bans on mask mandates, including in schools, could violate students' civil rights. Suzanne B. Goldberg, the department's acting assistant secretary for civil rights, sent letters to state education leaders in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, informing them that the department's Office for Civil Rights is investigating whether their bans are discriminatory.
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Local private schools, exempt from state law, have more leeway for COVID policies

ENID, Okla. — Left unhampered by new state laws on schools’ COVID-19 restrictions, private schools in the Enid area are instead taking their own personalized paths to handling the ongoing pandemic this year. Annette Price, a spokesperson for Oklahoma State Department of Education, confirmed Friday that elementary and secondary private...
EducationUS News and World Report

Feds to Investigate Five States Over Mask Mandate Bans in Schools

The Biden administration opened investigations into five states over whether their bans on mask mandates discriminate against students with disabilities – a move that marks the most aggressive action by the Education Department to date in its efforts to support local school leaders trying to return students to school safely amid a surging pandemic.
Pennsylvania Stateyourerie

Wolf Administration announces two new COVID-19 vaccine and testing initiatives to support schools across PA

The Wolf Administration has announced two new COVID-19 vaccine and testing initiatives to support schools across the Commonwealth. Starting Monday, Aug. 16, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is directing vaccine providers to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics at K-12 schools and institutions of higher education. Also, a partnership with Concentric by...
Colorado Statekiowacountypress.net

Colorado initiative to create education program and increase marijuana sales tax qualifies for 2021 ballot

The Colorado Secretary of State has announced that Initiative 25 qualified for the November 2021 ballot. The initiative would create the Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program, also known as the LEAP Program. Eligible children would include children at least five years of age and no older than 17 years who are eligible for admission to Colorado public schools. The program would provide out-of-school services that would consist of but not be limited to the following:
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Department Of Education Withholds Funds In Broward, Alachua Counties For Mask Mandate

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Education has gone through with its threat of withholding monthly school board member salaries who violate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, even though a judge has already ruled the ban on mandates is unconstitutional. Monday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the Florida DOE has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County. The DOE stated, “Each district has implemented a mandatory face mask policy that violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child, as required by Florida Department of Health Emergency...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

Feds open civil rights probe into states barring school mask mandates

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into states barring school mask mandates to determine whether those rules discriminate against students with disabilities who are at higher risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19. The Education Department sent letters to the top school officers in...
Educationkosu.org

U.S. Department of Education Investigating Oklahoma For Civil Rights Violations Related To Masking Protocols

The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday it’s investigating potential civil rights violations related to Oklahoma’s ban on mask mandates in schools. The federal government is concerned Oklahoma’s masking ban could be discriminatory toward students with disabilities. In a four-page letter to Oklahoma officials, federal investigators put the state on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy