Destiny 2 on Stadia finally gets cross-platform play

GamingOnLinux
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Competitive game modes such as Gambit and Crucible playlists will be divided into two matchmaking pools, one for console players (PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia) and one for Windows players. If a console player joins a fireteam containing Windows players, the fireteam will be matchmade into the Windows player pool for the activity. Additionally, Trials of Osiris will require players to have Cross Play enabled to participate.

#Ubuntu Linux#Destiny 2#Cross Platform Play#Matchmade#Osiris#Cross Play#Gog#Humble Store#Dlc#Steam Deck#Valve#Proton
