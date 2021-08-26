Video: Your Silent Observer tips can make all the difference

View more in
New Orleans, LA|Posted byThe Associated Press
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters and utility crews mobilized Monday after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and made a shambles of the electrical grid in the sticky, late-summer heat. One of the most...
Travel|Posted byReuters
EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list
BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Politics|Posted byThe Associated Press
State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries
The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
Politics|Posted byReuters
Residents, tourists scramble to evacuate as California fire nears Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Aug 30 (Reuters) - Residents and tourists in communities near popular Lake Tahoe fled on Monday as the Caldor fire roared closer after sweeping across dried-out forests in California's devastating summer of blazes. Dry fuel and up-slope canyon winds helped fan the fire over almost 10,000...
Texas State|Posted byThe Associated Press
Clinics ask high court to block Texas 6-week abortion ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion providers in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to prevent enforcement of a state law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The request to the court comes after a panel of...
World|Posted byThe Hill
Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor
An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. Politics|Posted byThe Hill
US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war
After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
Jan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in 'Stop the Steal' rally
The House committee investigating Jan. 6 sent letters to 35 different telecommunications and social media companies Monday, asking them to retain records of those who may have been involved in the attack on the Capitol — a group that likely includes lawmakers. The requests seek email and phone records as...
Brooklyn, IA|Posted byThe Associated Press
Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the abduction and killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, three years after she disappeared while out for an evening run. Judge Joel Yates’ sentence for Cristhian Bahena Rivera was mandatory for...
Louisiana State|Posted byThe Associated Press
Louisiana hospitals hit by storm evacuate dozens of patients
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana hospitals in the path of Hurricane Ida were forced to evacuate dozens of patients after the storm left them with pieces torn off their roofs, and water leaking down walls to pool on floors as they relied on emergency generators for electricity. Ida smashed...
