Milwaukee Bucks: Why Donte DiVincenzo should be motivated in 2021-22

In an offseason where the Milwaukee Bucks made no shortage of compelling decisions, arguably the most captivating has been the trade for third-year guard Grayson Allen. The Bucks acquired Allen in a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month in exchange for Sam Merrill and two future second round draft picks. It is an interesting addition for the reigning champions and one that has earned the attention of the fanbase. Justifiably so as Allen has the potential to help the Bucks defend their title next season, and it appears that the guard is just as excited to get to work with his new team as the fans. Via the team’s official YouTube channel: