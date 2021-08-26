Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks: Why Donte DiVincenzo should be motivated in 2021-22

By Dalton Sell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDating back to the 2020 offseason, the past several months have truly been an eventful ride for Donte DiVincenzo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Of course, his tenure with the Bucks briefly came to an end that offseason as he was included in the trade package for Bogdan Bogdanovic. However, when that deal with the Sacramento Kings fell through, DiVincenzo was brought back to the Bucks, and it seemed like they made amends by giving him the starting shooting guard spot.

behindthebuckpass.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

139K+
Followers
330K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Kings#The Milwaukee Bucks Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen details his fit with the defending champs

In an offseason where the Milwaukee Bucks made no shortage of compelling decisions, arguably the most captivating has been the trade for third-year guard Grayson Allen. The Bucks acquired Allen in a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month in exchange for Sam Merrill and two future second round draft picks. It is an interesting addition for the reigning champions and one that has earned the attention of the fanbase. Justifiably so as Allen has the potential to help the Bucks defend their title next season, and it appears that the guard is just as excited to get to work with his new team as the fans. Via the team’s official YouTube channel:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 non-stars that will dictate playoff success in 2022

While everyone is looking ahead to the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season, I wanted to look ahead even further than that. I want to start taking a way-too-early look at how the Milwaukee Bucks will find success in the playoffs. Sure, we just finished the 2020-21 playoffs not too long ago, but with so many new faces on the team, there are new possibilities.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 bold predictions for the defending champs in 2021-22

Had someone said before the 2020-21 season that the Milwaukee Bucks would win the title that season, it would have been the boldest of predictions. Well, anyone that felt like taking a gamble before the season and placed their bet on the Bucks to win the championship earned a few extra dollars. As bold as it seemed before the season to think that this team could become world champions after two consecutive years of failure, they defied the odds and ended their 50-year title drought after a year full of twists and turns.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Comparing retooled 2021-22 roster to title-winning team

The Milwaukee Bucks have certainly not shied away from making some massive roster changes over the past year or so. Of course, they kicked off the 2020 offseason with a blockbuster trade for Jrue Holiday to give the team a much-needed upgrade at point guard. They tried to follow that up with another top-heavy move in a sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic, but that fell through, of course. However, the team pivoted and added several role players throughout free agency, and bolstered their defense with a midseason trade for P.J. Tucker.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Discussed Trades For 4 Players

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in a state of rebuilding, and they have some young players with a lot of potential, such as Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. While they have a solid young core, the rest of their roster does need some improvement, and it seems as though the Cavaliers have engaged in trade talks with teams about multiple players on their roster.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Is Reportedly Selling His Ownership Stake In The Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings aren't winning any awards for their success in the NBA. With 29 playoff appearances in 73 seasons and no Championship victory since the 50s, the Kings have been described as dysfunctional, unsuccessful, and generally forgettable overall. Perhaps one of the most appealing aspects of the organization was...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 unhappy stars the Bulls need to trade for

After their offseason haul, the Chicago Bulls look promising as ever. Fans and analysts believe that they’ll make waves this upcoming season—with qualifying to the playoffs almost certain. As is the case with offseason tweaks, we need to watch the actual games to see if such adjustments were right. If they are, then all is well. But if there aren’t, then the front office has until the February trade deadline to make their final roster moves.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

7-Time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge Signs With New NBA Team

Injuries have been an issue for seven-time All-Star center LaMarcus Aldridge for several years now. But none were more serious than the irregular heartbeat diagnosis that led him to retire from the NBA last year. However, Aldridge has reportedly received medical clearance to play again this coming season. And he’s...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Former NBA coach blasts the Lakers following DeAndre Jordan signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been receiving quite a bit of criticism for the way they have constructed their roster. Rob Pelinka went out and signed a ton of veteran free agents, but many believe that their age could become a major problem this season. DeAndre Jordan was the latest addition for the Lakers following his trade to and buy-out from the Detroit Pistons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy