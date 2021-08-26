Cancel
Manchester United face Villarreal after Champions League draw

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Manchester United will face Villarreal in the Champions League group stage this season in a repeat of last year’s Europa League final.

United were knocked out in the Champions League group stage last season but came agonisingly close to securing their first piece of silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with David de Gea missing the crucial kick in a dramatic penalty shootout.

They are joined in Group F by Atalanta, who were knocked out by Real Madrid in the round of 16 last season, and Swiss champions BSC Young Boys.

United are hoping to put up stern challenges on both domestic and European fronts after an impressive transfer window, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane moving to Old Trafford, while Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have both started the new season in spectacular form.

Groups in full

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Sheriff

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Malmo

