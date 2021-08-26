Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Florida kite surfer, 61, dies after winds fling him into a house

By Kelsie Sandoval
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyeDp_0bdl5yXM00

A 61-year-old Florida kite surfer has died after winds slammed him into a house.

Fred Salter, a seasoned kite surfer, went to the beach on Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Reports said that he hadn’t even gone into the water when winds picked him up to 400ft in the air and flung him into the second storey of a house on the 2600 block of North Atlantic Boulevard.

“He was windsurfing on the beach, and the wind picked up and threw him against the building, and he went down,” a witness said in a 911 call. “He’s unconscious on the floor. He’s bleeding.”

His orange kite was seen covered over the second floor.

Mr Salter initially survived the accident and was taken to a nearby hospital at 10am. But he died from injuries three hours later.

"He loved what he did, and [he was] one of the nicest people I've ever met, and I'm just in shock right now," his friend Heather Hentges told WSVN, adding:"I can't believe it. I'm just so sad for him."

Kite surfers wear a body harness that attaches to a parachute. But if conditions go awry, there’s a safety release system for them to detach themselves from the equipment.

Stephen Gollan, chief of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue team, said Mr Salter had a harness on when they found him.

Other kite surfers weren’t sure why Mr Salter didn’t release the kite or use the safety release system, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Strong winds and a thunderstorm rolled into the area around the time Mr Salter went to the beach. Broward county issued a weather advisory right before the accident.

“When our units arrived, we had very strong gusts in the area,” Mr Gollan told the New York Daily News . “We had a storm come through just prior to the 911 call, so went from relatively calm conditions to extremely dangerous conditions in a short period of time.”

Mr Salter was a father, grandfather and cancer survivor.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kite#Fling#Surfers#Accident#Wsvn#The Sun Sentinel#The New York Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Kite Surfer Dies After Slamming Into Fort Lauderdale Beach Building

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A kite surfer who was fighting for his life at a Broward hospital died Wednesday afternoon after losing control and crashing into a building. Chopper 4 was over the scene at Fort Lauderdale beach where the large red kite could be seen hanging off the roof of a buidling. Authorities told CBS4 that the kite surfer lost control and flew into the side of the building on North Atlantic Boulevard. Fire rescue transported the injured kite surfer to Broward Health in critical condition but he died a short time later. Authorities did not identify the kite surfer.
Florida StateInternational Business Times

Florida Man Kills Woman For Evicting Him And Sets House On Fire

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with murder of an elderly woman and setting her house on fire, police said. Police responded to a call about a mentally challenged person attacking an elderly woman at a home at 520 Cannon St. in Daytona Beach on Sunday around 1 p.m. According to investigators, 33-year-old Deandre Anderson attacked 70-year-old Viola Miller at her home and set the house on fire after she told him to move out because she was frightened of him.
Margate, FLAtlantic City Press

Margate surfer, 67, dies after pulled unconscious from water

MARGATE — A 67-year-old surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near the Margate Pier about 4 p.m. Friday, police said, and later died at the hospital. Edgar Osborne, a longtime area resident whose latest address was in Florida, was given CPR at the scene and taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus at about 4:38 p.m. Friday, police said.
Florida State987theshark.com

Florida Kite Surfer Killed in Spectacular Crash

A Florida kite surfer was killed in a spectacular crash. We’ve all seen them flying along side the Skyway Bridge, floating high in the air and touching back down again. It’s beautiful and exciting to see. According to WFLA, a day of kite surfing went terribly wrong in Fort Lauderdale...
Accidentswflx.com

Surfer faces mounting medical bills after shark bite

A Florida man is fortunate to be alive after a close encounter with a shark, but it has left him with a massive medical bill. Jeremy Carr was surfing last weekend at Walton Rocks on Hutchinson Island when a shark suddenly grabbed him. "The bull shark came right underneath and...
Saint Paul, MN740thefan.com

Tunnel explorer dies after storms wash him into Mississippi

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man who was exploring tunnels under a bridge in St. Paul died after he and two others were washed into the Mississippi River. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says five adults were exploring the tunnels when a thunderstorm hit. Two people were able to escape, but the three others were washed into the river about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Florida StateNBC Miami

Florida Officer Dies 55 Days After Being Shot on Patrol

A Florida police officer has died 55 days after being shot in the head while on patrol. Prosecutors will now seek the death penalty against the alleged shooter. The Daytona Beach Police Department said in a tweetthat Officer Jason Raynor died on Tuesday. He had been in a hospital since being shot June 23 by a man he was trying to question in the parking lot of an apartment building, according to a charging affidavit.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Dog dies after running back into burning house to save family

SAN ANTONIO - A family dog didn't survive after trying to save the family from a burning house on the Northeast Side. The fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off La Lira Street near Nacogdoches Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the side...
Milford, CTNews 12

Milford Fire Dept. searches for possible missing kite surfer

The Milford Fire Department and other local agencies are searching for a potential missing kite surfer. The fire department received a call from someone who said they saw a kite surfer in distress. The Coast Guard is also helping with the search. Officials say no one has called in to...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Karg Dies Days After Crash Left Him Seriously Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash near Hutchinson last week has died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 73-year-old Jerome Karg. He died of multiple blunt force injuries at Hennepin Healthcare Wednesday afternoon. Eight people, including Karg, were injured and hospitalized after the Friday afternoon crash on Highway 7. Authorities say that the three-car crash happened when a red Ford pickup heading east on the highway collided with a Chrysler van turning onto Omega Avenue. The red truck then crossed into the westbound lane and slammed into a white Ford pickup, which Karg was driving. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt. He was the only person in the truck.   More On WCCO.com: Rochester’s Igor Vovkovinskiy, Tallest Man In America, Dies At 38 Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood Greenwood Wildfire Jumps Highway, Triggering More Evacuations Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy