Manchester City face PSG after Champions League draw
Manchester City will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stage in a rematch of their exhilarating semi-final clash last season.
Pep Guardiola’s side defeated PSG 4-1 on aggregate in a fiery tie in April with Mauricio Pochettino’s side having men sent off in both legs as Riyad Mahrez scored three goals across the two matches.
They are joined in Group A by RB Leipzig, who were knocked out in last season’s round of 16 by Liverpool, and Belgium champions Club Brugge.
City are desperate to add European silverware to their domestic dominance but fell short against Chelsea in last year’s final, with Guardiola’s tactical decisions drawing scrutiny.
The Premier League champions have added Jack Grealish to their squad for £100m and are currently in negotiations to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to England in what would be a stunning transfer.
Groups in full
Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge
Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan
Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas
Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Sheriff
Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys
Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Malmo
