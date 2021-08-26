Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Mizzou football: Best-case, worst-case scenarios for 2021

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Tigers surprised many fans and analysts (including me) by going 5-5 in an all-SEC 10-game season in 2020. It was surprising because the Tigers didn’t have any spring practices under first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz, which hampered their offensive installations. But, even though the 5-5 record was a...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Missouri Tigers#Sec#Gators#Kadarius#Ole Miss#Green#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsourcommunitynow.com

Adios, UT and OU; hello, Big Texas Conference

Let’s call it the Big Texas Conference, the BTC. Twelve teams, divided into East and West divisions. In the East: Baylor, SMU, Houston, Rice, Texas State and Sam Houston. Total enrollment: 138,000 (as of 2019). Three of the seven largest public universities in Texas that play football, three major private university rivals.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Releases Statement on Tulane Game Location

Here’s a statement from Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione:. “As the National Weather Service tracks tropical storm and hurricane activity in the Atlantic and Gulf Regions, and as predictive models are updated, we have received many inquiries from fans planning to follow the Sooners to New Orleans next week when we open the 2021 football season at Tulane University. In the spirit of proactive planning and communication, I have been in regular contact with Tulane Athletics Director Troy Dannen for the past month. In the past few days, we have stayed in even closer contact as we continue to monitor the development of Hurricane Ida, which is currently forecasted to arrive along the Gulf Coast this weekend. First and foremost, our concern is with any and all those in the path of the storm. We are praying for everyone’s safety. At this time, the game slated for Saturday, September 4, is still on as planned. However, both universities are considering contingencies should post-storm conditions warrant. It is too early to speculate, but we will continue to monitor the situation and be prepared to take necessary actions as appropriate. Again, our concern rests with our friends at Tulane and all of those who could be impacted by the hurricane. Please follow OU Athletics online accounts for updates.”
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

College football is officially back and that means ESPN’s College GameDay is back on TV screens around the country. During Saturday morning’s show, the GameDay crew gave a brief look at the day’s slate of games. The first game of the day pits Nebraska against Illinois in a Big Ten showdown.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Is Getting Crushed For His Performance Today

This was supposed to be the year senior quarterback Adrian Martinez figured things out. But with the way things are going for his Nebraska squad right now, it’s looking like more of the same from the Cornhuskers’ starter. Through the first half of Nebraska’s season-opener against Illinois, Martinez has logged...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Coach Dead At 32 Following Complications

A college football coach has tragically passed away at the age of 32 following complications with an illness. John Peacock, an offensive line coach at Western Carolina, died on Wednesday following a battle with COVID-19. The young college football coach reportedly died just five days after testing positive. His fiancee...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
saturdaydownsouth.com

6 losses that still annoy every Alabama football fan

Let’s just face it. It’s really, really tough to beat Nick Saban. Since he took over at Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide are 170-23. Under Saban, Alabama has won 7 SEC championships and 6 national championships. Not bad, but not perfect. Believe it or not, there have been a handful of times that Saban and his team just couldn’t get the win. That certainly includes some fluke games where that oblong ball just seemed to have a mind of its own. However, there have also been some instances in which Alabama was simply beat despite its best efforts. There haven’t been many games in which Alabama was second-best, but it has happened.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban explains why he's stayed at Alabama for 15 seasons

When Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, by that point in his career he had not stayed at any job longer than 5 seasons. But now he’s going to be at Alabama for at least 15 seasons and recently signed a contract extension. Saban, 69, sat down and discussed the job...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names Ole Miss weapon as CFB's 'best kept secret'

Lane Kiffin’s high-powered offense turned heads in Year 1 at Ole Miss. Elijah Moore is generating potential “Rookie of the Year” buzz in NFL preseason camp. Matt Corral is being mentioned in the 2021 Heisman Trophy discussion. While the passing attack is the reason for lots of the Year 2 hype, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit recently showed some love to Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Bob Stoops says Georgia is 'poised to do it all or have a chance to' in 2021

Bob Stoops is one of the many analysts high on No. 5 Georgia heading into the 2021 season. The former Oklahoma coach has joined FOX Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” show. On a recent preseason show, Stoops discussed why he isn’t picking Alabama to repeat as national champion and likes the outlook for Kirby Smart’s squad.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Kyle Pitts flashes impressive catch and run to make Falcons fan salivate

In a nice SEC connection, Feleipe Franks found Kyle Pitts for an impressive catch and run for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. It turned into a 27-yard play as Pitts’ lone catch by late in the second quarter. Franks himself started 4-for-7 passing for 61 yards. He was sacked once.

Comments / 0

Community Policy