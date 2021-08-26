Cancel
Champaign County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Douglas, Edgar, Vermilion by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-26 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Champaign; Douglas; Edgar; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Edgar, southern Vermilion, southeastern Champaign and northern Douglas Counties through 1245 PM CDT At 1204 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Fairmount to near Tuscola. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Homer, Fairmount, Fithian and Muncie around 1210 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oakwood, Catlin, Danville, Tilton and Broadlands. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 209 and 217. Interstate 74 between mile markers 212 and 215. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

