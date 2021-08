The government of New South Wales (NSW) has launched a platform that allows more than 20,000 small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to submit and review electronic invoices. According to the Australian magazine The Mandarin, the Supplier Hub Invoicing Portal provides an information source for all invoicing, streamlining the way these businesses connect with agencies that allow for e-invoicing. The portal is active across 42 of NSW’s agencies, including Customer Service, Premier and Cabinet, Treasury and Stronger Communities & Justice.