More than 700 Participants Signed Up for LIC Waterfront 5K, Event Scheduled for Sept. 18

Participants running along Vernon Boulevard (Photo by: Richard Calvache)

More than 700 people have signed up to participate in the sixth annual LIC Waterfront 5K.

The family-friendly run/walk – scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. – is being held to raise money for the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy.

The event is for both runners and walkers, and as many as 1,500 attendees are expected to participate. Children’s dashes on Center Boulevard will take place after the 5K at 10 a.m.

The dashes have become an extremely popular component of the event and are open to children aged 2 to 9.

“The response to the 5K has been tremendous and we very much look forward to Sept. 18th,” said Rob Basch, president of the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy. “Thank you to the over 700 runners that have already signed up and thank you to all our wonderful sponsors that support this event and support the parks of Long Island City.”

The event is being organized by the HPPC along with the Woodside-Sunnyside Runners and Run LIC.

The run is making a return to the streets of Hunters Point once again. Last year, the event was replaced with a virtual run due to COVID-19 restrictions.

All proceeds from the event will go to the HPPC—which was formed 23 years ago—originally as Friends of Gantry State Park— with the goal to take care of community parks, trees and natural areas.

Funds raised from the run will be used to support events and programming in the parks and for upkeep and maintenance in both Hunters Point South Park and Gantry Plaza State Park.

5K Course Map

The 5K race will begin on Center Boulevard and Borden Avenue.

Runners will go through the commercial district on Vernon Boulevard all the way over to Queensbridge Park and then loop back to the starting line by passing through Gantry Plaza State Park and along Hunters Point South Park.

The fastest three men and women will be presented with medals. All children who participate in the dashes will receive ribbons.

The event costs $30 for adults and $20 for children.

Registrants will receive a limited-edition race T-shirt and free swag-bag items. Name-customized bibs for children and adults will also be available to those who register online while supplies last.

All participants will receive their results online and there will be photographs and video of them crossing the finish line.

Organizers will implement all active CDC and New York State COVID-19 guidelines for the occasion.

To register, click here.

The children’s dash on Center Boulevard (Courtesy of HPPC)