LSU Football: Tigers reportedly lose offensive assistant to NFL

By Zach Ragan
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU football will be without one of its assistants when the season opens on September 4 against UCLA. According to a report from Football Scoop, Tigers offensive analyst Kyle Caskey is returning to the NFL to join Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Caskey was hired by LSU back in...

