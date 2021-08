CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker is doubling down on a stern warning for school districts that are defying his mask mandate. The governor said, if they keep it up, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will impose sanctions, including the loss of state funding, ineligibility for state-sanctioned sports, and the loss of state recognition of graduating seniors’ diplomas. “Am I really going to do that? Yes, we are really going to do that, and by the way, many school districts are heeding our call to have mask mandates in their schools; and so they’re reversing their position,” Pritzker said on...