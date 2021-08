As part of their Vinyl Club, Metallica have announced the release of a special live recording of two Soundgarden songs, in tribute to Chris Cornell, who passed away in 2017. Captured at the band’s performance at the I Am The Highway tribute show in LA in January 2019 – which also featured The Melvins, Taylor Momsen, Foo Fighters, Josh Homme and more – their versions of “All Your Lies” and “Head Injury” can be ordered now.