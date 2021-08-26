Poppy has released another ridiculously catchy single, So Mean
Current Kerrang! cover star Poppy has just shared another ace new single, So Mean. The song follows Her and Flux – all three of which are taken from her upcoming fourth album (which is also called Flux, and is due out on September 24 via Sumerian Records). There’s an equally great accompanying video for this one, too, which – as well as being directed by Poppy – is described as a ‘tantalising teaser for her long-awaited run of tour dates in 2022’.www.kerrang.com
