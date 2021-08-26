Cancel
BofA Initiates Praxis Precision Medical At Buy

By Priya Nigam
Praxis Precision Medicines Inc’s (NASDAQ:PRAX) lead asset has demonstrated encouraging data for central nervous system diseases and has a broad pipeline that targets both prevalent and rare disorders, according to BofA Securities. The Praxis Precision Medical Analyst: Tazeen Ahmad initiated coverage of Praxis Precision Medical with a Buy rating and...

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
