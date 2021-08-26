BofA Initiates Praxis Precision Medical At Buy

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $15 million. The offering was priced at $3.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, potential acquisitions, and other business opportunities.In connection with the offering the Company's common stock, on August 26, 2021 the Company common stock was listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BTCY".
