Remains believed to be woman missing after 1st day at Arkansas assisted living center

Human remains found in the Arkansas woods match the description of a 74-year-old who vanished the same day she entered an assisted living center, officials said. Barbara Doyle had been at Brookfield Assisted Living and Memory Care four hours before she wandered off on Aug. 12, the Bella Vista Police Department said in a Facebook post. At the time of the disappearance, officers released a description of Doyle and issued a Silver Alert, which informs people about missing adults.