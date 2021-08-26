AMC Forms Bullish Pattern, Institutions Increase Short Positions: Will Shorts Get Smoked?
The battle between theater companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and streaming giants such as Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NHYSE: DIS) heated up this week at CinemaCon, the National Association of Theatre Owners’ annual convention. A number of film and exhibition industry leaders spoke out against releasing new films simultaneously in theatres and on home viewing devices.www.benzinga.com
