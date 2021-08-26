AMC Forms Bullish Pattern, Institutions Increase Short Positions: Will Shorts Get Smoked?

The original meme stocks have been soaring again recently. Two stocks that originally ignited the meme stock trading category seem to be back in vogue with the retail trading crowd. In just the last five trading days, shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) have jumped 29% and 19%, respectively. That sentiment continued Monday morning. After rising 6.5% early in the session, shares of GameStop were still 4% higher at 11:45 a.m. EDT. AMC stock jumped as much as 11% before paring gains to about 7% at that time. But not all meme stock names were being bought today. Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) were down almost 3%.