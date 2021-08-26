Carrington Girls Golf Finishes Third at Oak Grove Invitational
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Carrington girls golf team scored a 408 at the Fargo Oak Grove Invitational Golf tournament on Monday, August 23rd and finished in third place. Sophomore Kacie Rexin shot an 86 and finished in third place for the Cardinals, Senior Dawsyn Anderson shot a 98 and finished fifth and Senior Lauren Skadberg shot a 109 and finished 10th. Other team members, Aubrey Neis shot a 115, Kaley Kostelnik a 144 and Sage Patzer a 146.www.newsdakota.com
