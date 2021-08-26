Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valley City, ND

VCPS Fall Enrollment Numbers Released

By Steve Urness
newsdakota.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from the Valley City Public School District. “We are announcing our unofficial First Day of School student enrollment numbers for the 2021-2022 school year. The total enrollment for our school district sits at 1,048 students in grades K-12. This number is 14 students more than what was projected last spring and 6 fewer students than our ending enrollment in May 2021.

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley City, ND
Education
City
Valley City, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Public Schools#First Day Of School#Kindergarten#Vcps Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Mollie Tibbetts' killer sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday, three years after she disappeared while on an evening run. Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy