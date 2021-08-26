VCPS Fall Enrollment Numbers Released

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from the Valley City Public School District. “We are announcing our unofficial First Day of School student enrollment numbers for the 2021-2022 school year. The total enrollment for our school district sits at 1,048 students in grades K-12. This number is 14 students more than what was projected last spring and 6 fewer students than our ending enrollment in May 2021.