PJC offers a wealth of career path courses for the 2021/2022 school year, and registration is going on through at least August 30, 2021. Long-time administrator in OHPkins County Rob Stanley has been Campus Director at PJC/SS for the past five years, and loves helping adults of all ages to make a difference in their lives and finding careers in interesting fields. Stanley is also Co-ordinator of Dual Credit Studies, so he gets a chance to also assist high school students who want to begin their college careers early, while still in high school. Incentives are being offered now, of $1,000 to full-time students who plan to get their degree through PJC, and $500 for part-time students.