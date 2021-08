Up top, Verno and KOC chat about the stacked team the University of Memphis has put together for this upcoming season with Emoni Bates (0:30) and then react to the breaking news that Lauri Markkanen has finally been dealt in a three-team trade to the Cavaliers, sending Larry Nance Jr. to the Blazers and Derrick Jones Jr. plus draft assets to the Bulls (9:10). Then we get into listener questions, starting with a couple on the Hornets and LaMelo Ball’s ascension (13:50), the Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis’s decline (22:05), and quite a lot more!