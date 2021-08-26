Lawmakers Ask U.S. Ambassador to Iraq to Support U.S. Wheat Sales to Iraq

Dubuque native Kenneth Quinn, a former U.S. ambassador in Asia, says he’s been “very troubled by some aspects” of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. “The good thing is we got…most of the interpreters out,” Quinn says, “but to me it doesn’t look like we did as good a job as we should have with the civilians…who put their lives at risk, worked on behalf of our country and are just as deserving and many, perhaps even most of them, are women.”