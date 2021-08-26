Cancel
Lawmakers Ask U.S. Ambassador to Iraq to Support U.S. Wheat Sales to Iraq

By Jamie Dickerman
newsdakota.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – Republican Senators call on U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller help Iraq purchase wheat. Four Senators joined Roger Marshall of Kansas in signing the letter, Senators John Boozman of Arkansas, Jerry Moran of Kansas, John Cornyn of Texas, and James Inhofe of Oklahoma. The lawmakers specifically ask Ambassador Tueller to engage in the wheat tendering process and for the U.S. State Department to offer additional assistance to the Iraqis to purchase U.S. wheat. From the time a tender is issued, it takes nearly three months for wheat to arrive in the country.

