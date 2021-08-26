Cancel
Environment

EPA Announces Resources to Better Address Nutrient Pollution Affecting Waters

By Jamie Dickerman
 4 days ago

(NAFB) – The Environmental Protection Agency this week released new resources to address adverse effects of nutrient pollution in waters, including algae blooms. The three new resources will help EPA’s co-regulators and partners better protect waters from the effects of nutrient pollution. The three resources include the agency’s Final Recommended Nutrient Criteria for Lakes and Reservoirs, a web-based tool with information and tracking of harmful algal blooms. EPA has published revised recommended ambient water quality criteria under the Clean Water Act to help address nutrient pollution in lakes and reservoirs.

