USDA Establishes Dairy Donation Program
(NAFB) – Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh Wednesday announced the establishment of a $400 million Dairy Donation Program. The program aims to facilitate timely dairy product donations while reducing food waste. The establishment of DDP is part of the $6 billion pandemic assistance USDA announced in March and follows last week’s announcement of the $350 million Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program for dairy farmers. Under the DDP, eligible dairy organizations will partner with non-profit feeding organizations that distribute food to individuals and families in need. Those partnerships may apply for and receive reimbursements to cover some expenses related to eligible dairy product donations.www.newsdakota.com
