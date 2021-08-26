Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA Establishes Dairy Donation Program

By Jamie Dickerman
newsdakota.com
 4 days ago

(NAFB) – Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh Wednesday announced the establishment of a $400 million Dairy Donation Program. The program aims to facilitate timely dairy product donations while reducing food waste. The establishment of DDP is part of the $6 billion pandemic assistance USDA announced in March and follows last week’s announcement of the $350 million Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program for dairy farmers. Under the DDP, eligible dairy organizations will partner with non-profit feeding organizations that distribute food to individuals and families in need. Those partnerships may apply for and receive reimbursements to cover some expenses related to eligible dairy product donations.

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Product#Dairy Industry#Department Of Agriculture#Ddp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Grocery & Supermaketparentherald.com

Food Stamp SNAP Benefits Increases in October; What Families Need to Know

Families taking part in the government's food stamp initiative, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will receive an increase in the monthly benefits beginning October 2021. Following an evaluation of the program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the SNAP benefits would change for over 42 million people. Beginning...
Congress & Courtskroxam.com

USDA TO OFFER DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR GRASS SEED PRODUCERS

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding pandemic relief assistance to include grass seed producers. This follows a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing where Klobuchar secured a commitment from Robert F. Bonnie, nominee for the Under...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Conservationist: Cover Crops Give More Soil Stability

POMPEY, N.Y. — Want better soil? Plant a cover crop between seasons. That was the message promoted at Empire Farm Days by Paul Salon, who has worked as a soil conservationist and district conservationist for USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service since 1979. Salon demonstrated the positive effects of cover cropping...
AgricultureL'Observateur

USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON– The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds communities, farmers and ranchers, families and small businesses in the path of Hurricane Ida that USDA has programs that provide assistance in the wake of disasters. USDA staff in the regional, state and county offices stand ready and are eager to help.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Can USDA reverse the trend on the Conservation Reserve Program?

What a difference a couple of marketing years makes when it comes to the Conservation Reserve Program enrollment. In the fall of 2019, as farmers were struggling with lower commodity prices and an extremely uncertain export outlook, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans for a new CRP signup. It was the first general signup since 2016 and officials expected landowners to sign up for this long-term land-idling program in the largest numbers in at least a decade.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Groups Disappointed in Neonicotinoid Evaluation

(NAFB) – Grower organizations representing a variety of crops are disappointed with the Environmental Protection Agency’s draft biological evaluation (BE) for several neonicotinoid products. The groups representing farmers across the country say that failure to consider real-world usage data in the analysis conducted as part of the Endangered Species Act...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Announces Expanded Crop Insurance Options for Specialty, Organic Crops

(NAFB) – The number of agricultural producers who buy crop insurance for their specialty or organic crops continues to climb. USDA attributes that to its work with producers and agricultural groups in recent years to create new crop insurance options. USDA’s Risk Management Agency recently released reports on specialty crops, organic crops, local food production, and greenhouse production, which highlighted insurance option improvements for specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops, and organic crops. Some improvements were put in place by the 2018 Farm Bill, while others resulted from producer feedback and research.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Study takes 'seasonal pulse' of plant productivity

Getting a fix on the timing of seasonal plant events like fruiting or leaf senescence could get easier to do, thanks to time-series images captured by PhenoCams—tower-mounted digital cameras operated by scientists participating in the Long-Term Agroecosystem Research network. Led by the Agricultural Research Service, LTAR uses experimentation and coordinated...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Missouri Farm Bureau takes in-depth look at climate policy

Nearly everything we do as farmers and ranchers depends on the weather. Day-in and day-out, it affects the timing of farm work, like planting, harvesting, working livestock or cutting hay. When a storm rolls in, we had better pay attention and be prepared. Storms are brewing around climate policy in...
Greenville, NCWNCT

USDA announces $150,000 grant to expand ECU’s Accelerate N.C. program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman G.K. Butterfield and U.S. Department of Agriculture leaders came to Greenville Monday to announce a $150,000 grant. The money is going to ECU’s Crisp Small Business Resource Center to expand the Accelerate N.C. program. The program helps small businesses in rural Eastern North Carolina. It’s...
Animalspncguam.com

Additional funding appropriated to stray dog program and conservation officers

Senator Clynt Ridgell successfully proffered two amendments appropriating funding toward the Guam Department of Agriculture. $450,000 will be going to the Department of Agriculture to fund the stray dog program. GAIN president, Cyrus Luhr, has said that an investment of $450,000 a year for four years would enable low-cost spay and neuter services to the community to address the stray dog population.
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Jackson Medical Mall program receives $5M grant from USDA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Medical Mall Foundation’s Double Up Food Bucks Mississippi (DUFBMS) has been awarded a $61.5 million nutrition incentive grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The foundation was one of only 20 programs across the country to receive the grant. DUFBMS encourages shoppers participating...
CharitiesDothan Eagle

WoodmenLife donates to scouts program

Travis Parker, treasurer of the Wiregrass Chapter of WoodmenLife, made a donation on behalf of WoodmenLife to the Scouting Program at the Scout’s recent fundraising cookout. WoodmenLife regularly makes various types of donations to local charitable organizations and to many youth-sponsored projects. Besides money, they have donated flags and food as well as given programs and awards to schools about Patriotism. Pictured from left are Parker and Scout Executive Rick Chapman.
Economypnwag.net

USDA Touts Rural Economic Development Program

A USDA funding program gives resources for building rural economies and rural development. Rural Cooperative Business Service Administrator Karama Neal, said when it comes to the scope of the Rural Economic Development Loans and Grants program, “typically rural electric cooperatives can borrow the funds at 0% interest from us,” Neal added. “And then those borrowers, those rural electric cooperatives, use those USDA funds to make loans to local businesses for projects that create and retain jobs in rural areas, and in towns with populations of fewer than 50 residents.]Recently $14 million dollars in grants and loans were allocated to rural economic development projects in 10 states.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Pandemic Assistance for Livestock, Poultry Contract Producers and Specialty Crop Growers Updated by USDA

(WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021) —The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities. CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has set an Oct. 12 deadline for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

NPPC Applauds ASF Protection Zone Designation

(NAFB) – The USDA announced its intention to designate Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as a “protection zone.” That’s a World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) designation that allows the U.S. to maintain its current animal health status should there be the detection of African Swine Fever or other foreign animal diseases on the island territories. The USDA will work to gain OIE acceptance of this designation to maintain U.S. pork export continuity should Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands have an animal test positive for African Swine Fever in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy