High Wind Warning issued for Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Richland; Sargent HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wind gusts ranging from 50 to 70 mph following shower and thunderstorm activity. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin, West Otter Tail, East Otter Tail, Wadena and Grant Counties. In North Dakota, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of damaging wind gusts is possible following today`s shower and thunderstorm activity.