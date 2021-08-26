Colorado Grown Food Competition to Debut at 2021 State Fair

Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s a Colorado native bumblebee, here to save the day…unless we chase it off entirely, in which case nothing will be up in the sky at all. That’s what Joyce Kennedy and the folks at People & Pollinator Action Network (PPAN) have to say about it, anyway. Who the heck is PPAN? Glad you asked! They’re an organization that focuses on bringing deep knowledge of and experience with pollinator protection, community development, environmental policy, sustainable agriculture, and habitat management to communities all throughout the great State of Colorado, with chapters currently headquartered in Denver, Boulder County, and Northern Colorado.