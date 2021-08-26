Colorado Grown Food Competition to Debut at 2021 State Fair
“Governor’s Plate” Event to Feature Colorado Sourced Ingredients. To highlight Colorado’s diverse and unbeatable agricultural products and chefs, Governor Jared Polis has announced the inaugural “Governor’s Plate” competition to debut at the 2021 Colorado State Fair. The competitors will partner with Colorado Proud to select Colorado-grown ingredients, including the Pueblo chile, to incorporate in their dishes.northfortynews.com
