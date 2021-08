The playlist is stacked again this week. Lorde had us doing a deep dive to decode the meaning of her new single, “Mood Ring,” and CRAVITY delivered their debut album, The Awakening: Written in the Stars. After teasing us for a few days, Swae Lee unveiled his new collaboration with Jhené Aiko and Kendra Jae and Saweetie are bestie goals in the “Seesaw” music video. Domenic Haynes poured out his heart in “Lost My Head,” and Boys World reminded us of how liberating it can be to live in the moment. Plus, Bakar paints a portrait of the world he envisions for his future children in “The Mission.”