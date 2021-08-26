Amara La Negra Has Plans To Become A Real Estate Mogul And Wants To Help Latinas Cultivate Generational Wealth
Post-COVID, Amara La Negra the singer has reintroduced herself as Amara La Negra the businesswoman. Like many of us, Amara La Negra did some soul-searching during the pandemic. After some thought, she realized she no longer wanted to rely solely on the music industry to pay her bills. So Amara La Negra decided to get educated about her financial future. And now she wants to help others do the same thing.wearemitu.com
