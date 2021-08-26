Cancel
Hawks’ Skylar Mays Signs Two-Way Qualifying Offer

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestricted free agent shooting guard Skylar Mays has signed his qualifying offer to return to the Hawks, reports Chris Kirschner of The Athletic (via Twitter). Since Mays spent his rookie season in 2020/21 on a two-way deal, his QO was another two-way contract, with a $50K partial guarantee. The 50th...

