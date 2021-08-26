Cancel
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Set for Return to Atlanta: Here's the Date (Exclusive)

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Cover picture for the articlePrevious hosts include T-Pain, Mike Epps, Snoop Dogg and DJ Khaled. The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards will return to Atlanta to tape its 16th annual edition on Friday, Oct. 1. The show has emanated from that city in all but three years since it was launched in 2006. The show was held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in 2017-18 and was produced remotely last year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

