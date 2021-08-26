Pokemon: James' Voice Actor Confirms COVID Recovery

Actor was refused transport to hospital by ambulance 2 times before. According to the program, Nonomura tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30, and suffered from a fever, fatigue, and cough that night. However, he was instructed by his local health care center to self-quarantine at home. According to Nonomura, he could not get an ambulance to take him to the hospital on July 31 despite his blood oxygen level falling nearly to 90%. On August 4, Nonomura's blood oxygen level fell below 90%, and an ambulance rushed to his home, but as Nonomura's oxygen level rose to 96% again, the ambulance did not take him to the hospital.