Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Pokemon: James' Voice Actor Confirms COVID Recovery

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Journeys has given both Ash and Goh some serious buffs in their journey to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region, including the region's current Champion in Leon, with the latest season also doing the same with Team Rocket by giving them some new technology. Recently, however, the voice actor for James, Shin-Ichiro Miki had contracted the coronavirus but took to social media to share that they have recovered and will continue to voice one of the most prominent members of Team Rocket as they continue to be a threat to Pokemon trainers everywhere.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Voice Actor#Ichiro#Health Centers#Team Rocket#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Pokemon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosAnime News Network

IDOLiSH7/Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Voice Actor KENN Diagnosed With COVID-19

The official website of talent managemnt agency Zynchro announced on Thursday that voice actor KENN tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). KENN had come in possible close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 on Tuesday, and went for a PCR test, which returned a positive result. KENN...
Public HealthAnime News Network

Voice Actor Takuma Nagatsuka Diagnosed With COVID-19

The agency stated that he will undergo treatment and followup obserations under the guidance from health centers and medical institutions. Nagatsuka plays Jun Fuyumi in The [email protected] SideM franchise, Leo Saionji in King of Prism, Konnosuke in Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu, and Koji Koda in My Hero Academia. Sources: I'm...
Public HealthAnime News Network

Actor, Pom Poko Lead Voice Actor Makoto Nonomura Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor was refused transport to hospital by ambulance 2 times before. According to the program, Nonomura tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30, and suffered from a fever, fatigue, and cough that night. However, he was instructed by his local health care center to self-quarantine at home. According to Nonomura, he could not get an ambulance to take him to the hospital on July 31 despite his blood oxygen level falling nearly to 90%. On August 4, Nonomura's blood oxygen level fell below 90%, and an ambulance rushed to his home, but as Nonomura's oxygen level rose to 96% again, the ambulance did not take him to the hospital.
Public HealthAnime News Network

7 More Voice Actors Report COVID-19 Diagnosis in Last 3 Days

The following voice actors confirmed over Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday that they have tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19):. Takehiro Urao (The [email protected] SideM's Daigo Kabuto) developed a fever early Monday morning, took a PCR test, received the positive test result, and has since been undergoing treatment and followup observations.
Public HealthAnime News Network

Voice Actor KENN Recovers from COVID-19, Gradually Resumes Work Activities

IDOLiSH7, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX actor had tested positive on August 19. The official website of talent management agency Zynchro announced on Monday that voice actor KENN has recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and will gradually resume work activities. KENN tested positive for COVID-19 on August 19 after having possible...
ComicsComicBook

New Pokemon Toys Pay Homage to Gengar's Greatest Meme

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash Ketchum capturing some of the strongest Pokemon that he's ever come across, with the young trainer capturing the likes of Dragonite and Gengar, but a new piece of merchandise from the series recreates a meme of the latter which fans can add to their collections. With Ash and Goh continuing their quest to become Pokemon masters by defeating the trainers of the Galar Region, the ghost-type Pokemon has remained at Ketchum's side throughout the latest season and is definitely one of the most powerful pocket monsters that Ash currently has within his roster.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Boyfriend Dungeon Controversy Leads to Voice Actor Harassment

We live in an age of discourse. On one hand, large companies keep clinging to the same old genre conventions, regardless of who gets ignored or hurt in the process; meanwhile, on the other hand, people are sending death threats and general harassment to the guy who voices the main villain of Boyfriend Dungeon. The voice actor has taken to Twitter to ask people to stop harassing him over the character he voices being a jerk.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Devastating Death Of Mercy's Voice Actor From Overwatch

Losing beloved video game actors and developers is a heartbreaking reality. The deaths of many individuals — like early Mario voice actor Walker Boone — come as a tragic surprise to fans, resulting in an outpouring of condolences and support for their families. Arguably more devastating, however, are beloved video game industry insiders whose lives are suddenly and maliciously taken from them by another person.
MoviesPosted by
94.5 KATS

‘What If’: Every Marvel Actor Who Didn’t Voice Their Characters

From a talent standpoint, What If...? might be the most impressive thing Marvel has done outside of the last two Avengers sequels. Through the first two episodes alone, 25 different Marvel Cinematic Universe actors have reprised their big-screen characters in animated form. The roster of stars on the show so far include Hayley Atwell, Josh Brolin, Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Benicio del Toro, and the late Chadwick Boseman.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

Ultraman Actor, Voice Actor Masanari Nihei Passes Away

Nihei was born on December 4, 1940 in Tokyo. His real name and old stage name was Masanori Nihei. He played Mitsuhiro Ide in the 1966 live-action Ultraman series after actor Susumu Ishikawa, who was originally cast for the role, left the production. Prior to this role, he played three minor roles in the Ultra Q series.
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl Confirms Many Returning Actors for Series Finale

Supergirl kicked off its final episodes Tuesday night on The CW and now with the end of the long-running Arrowverse series in sight the return of several fan-favorite actors for the finale. Series star Melissa Benoist confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, and Chris Wood are all returning for the series finale, reprising their roles as James Olsen, Winn Schott, and Mon-El respectively. The return of all three actors had been suggested in recent set photos, but this now confirms the appearances. Benoist explained that ending the series without them wouldn't have felt right.
Public HealthAnime News Network

12 [email protected] SideM Voice Actors Test Positive for COVID-19 in Past Week

All but 1 would have performed at this weekend's delayed Hokkaido concerts. Hiruma took a PCR test on August 14 that came back negative, and he had no fever or other symptoms at the time. However, he took another test on Tuesday that came back positive. He is recuperating under the guidance of a health care center and medical professionals.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Voice Actor Brags About Being Hired as Policeman for New GTA

Voice actor Dave Jackson boasted on Facebook that he has been hired by Rockstar Games to play a police captain named McClane in the new installment of the Grand Theft Auto series. Could this be GTA 6?. You may say "Oh, it's GTA 6 again" when you see more and...
Video GamesInverse

Lost Judgment voice cast: 9 actors confirmed for English dub

The Yakuza spin-off Judgment is about to get a direct sequel called Lost Judgment. Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have officially announced the English-speaking voice cast for the game. While there are a few surprises, the cast also includes some mainstays from Judgment. Typically, each Yakuza game...
TV & VideosComicBook

Tony Dow, Leave It To Beaver Star And Star Trek Director, Hospitalized

As hospitals around the world are experiencing an increase in patients due to a surge in COVID-19-related cases, Leave it To Beaver star Tony Dow has been admitted to a New York hospital with pneumonia. While Dow himself is COVID-negative, the number of beds being taken up by patients suffering from the Delta variant of COVID-19 apparently forced him to remain in the emergency room for 24 hours before they could free up a room for the former child star. His wife Lauren related the story to fans, adding that her husband is doing better and will likely be released within a week.
Celebritiespushsquare.com

New GTA Character Casually Outed by Voice Actor

A new Grand Theft Auto character, “police chief Captain McClane”, has been outed by a voice actor on his official Facebook page. Dave Jackson, a performer who’s worked on games like mobile spin-off Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff, told his followers that “it’s official” and that he “didn’t have the heart to tell them that I didn’t really have the time for [the job]”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy