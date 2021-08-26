Pokemon: James' Voice Actor Confirms COVID Recovery
Pokemon Journeys has given both Ash and Goh some serious buffs in their journey to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region, including the region's current Champion in Leon, with the latest season also doing the same with Team Rocket by giving them some new technology. Recently, however, the voice actor for James, Shin-Ichiro Miki had contracted the coronavirus but took to social media to share that they have recovered and will continue to voice one of the most prominent members of Team Rocket as they continue to be a threat to Pokemon trainers everywhere.comicbook.com
