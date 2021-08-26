Cancel
Kabul mayor: Taliban need help governing cities

By Celine Castronuovo
 4 days ago
The mayor of Kabul said Wednesday that the Taliban have very limited experience in running a country, calling on the insurgent group to form an “inclusive government” based on input from experts. Mohammad Daoud Sultanzoy, who has remained in Kabul following the Taliban takeover, told CNN on Thursday that he...

