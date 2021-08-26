Cancel
Rapid City, SD

Economic boom on the horizon with help from Rapid City Watershed Action

By Blake Joseph
KEVN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The watershed is the only freshwater source in the Central Black Hills and it provides 100% of our drinking water to the above ground and below ground reservoirs. The watershed is the headwaters of Pactola Reservoir and Rapid Creek, but flows east downstream to the Gulf of Mexico in the Mississippi River Basin (the 4th largest River Basin on Earth). The Mississippi watershed (river basin) provides drinking water to millions of people, and tens of thousands of farms, ranches, fisheries, and communities.

