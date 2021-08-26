Remains believed to be woman missing after 1st day at Arkansas assisted living center

FINNEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A missing woman at the center of a recent Kansas Silver Alert has been found dead Tuesday evening, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Authorities searching for Virginia Rae Green, 76, of Garden City, found her dead in a remote area of Finney County, which is the same county containing the town she lived in. The KBI issued a statewide Silver Alert for the woman with dementia after someone reported her missing Monday. Green was last seen at her home Sunday, after which the KBI said she may have gotten in her car to travel to an unknown place.