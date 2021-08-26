McConnell: Democrats plotting 'complete assault' on economy

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday:. On the Biden Administration’s Disastrous Exit from Afghanistan:. “I think what's been lost in all this, Chris, is why we went there in the first place. We went there to prevent the Taliban from having a regime that would allow terrorists to reconstitute themselves and hit us here at home. It’s been a total success. This term ‘endless war’, let's take a look at it. The last seven months, the Afghans have lost more people fighting than we have over 20 years. They’ve taken 65,000 casualties, we've taken roughly 2,000 in 20 years. The last year and a half we’d lost no one. With the continued deployment of 2500 people, we were in effect keeping a lid on, keeping terrorists from reconstituting, and having a light footprint in the country. The policy was working. Therefore, I think calling it an endless war or claiming that we are somehow trying to get involved in a civil war, domestic civil war, is simply not accurate. We went over there to protect us here at home. We have not had a mass casualty attack from over there in these 20 years. I’d call that a successful policy.