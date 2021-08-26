Cancel
Congress & Courts

McConnell: Democrats plotting 'complete assault' on economy

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday condemned Democrats for their economic policies, saying they have destroyed progress that was made before the coronavirus pandemic hit. McConnell, speaking at a Kentucky Farm Bureau event, called Democratic policies an “assault” on the nation's economic structure. “A complete assault on what...

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

