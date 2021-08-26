WakeMed has set a deadline for its 10,000 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Employees of WakeMed Health and Hospitals will have more time than their peers at other Triangle hospitals to get vaccinated against the coronavirus this fall. WakeMed told employees this week that they have until Nov. 12 to comply with the health system’s vaccination mandate. That’s more than seven weeks after the Sept. 21 deadline set by Duke Health and UNC Health for their employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19.www.newsobserver.com
