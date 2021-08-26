Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

WakeMed has set a deadline for its 10,000 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

By Richard Stradling
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees of WakeMed Health and Hospitals will have more time than their peers at other Triangle hospitals to get vaccinated against the coronavirus this fall. WakeMed told employees this week that they have until Nov. 12 to comply with the health system’s vaccination mandate. That’s more than seven weeks after the Sept. 21 deadline set by Duke Health and UNC Health for their employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Coronavirus
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Health Systems#Raleigh Employees#Triangle#Duke Health#Unc Health#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson#Republican#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death, as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 1

Community Policy