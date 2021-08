Billy Joel returned to Fenway park to play his first U.S. show since Madison Square Garden (2.20.20) and first concert since Mexico City (3.6.20). When Billy Joel isn’t playing his monthly residency show at Madison Square Garden, you can find him performing at baseball stadiums and occasionally football stadiums across the country. Rescheduled from last year, this show took place at the nation’s oldest baseball stadium none other than the home of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park which will celebrate its 110th anniversary next year. This year's Fenway concert series kicked off with Guns N’ Roses the night before Billy Joel’s triumphant return to the stage since the Covid-19 pandemic began.