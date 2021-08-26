Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

AHS Season 10 Is Split Into 2 Parts — But Are They Connected?

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor its first nine seasons, American Horror Story has been a seasonal anthology series. Even when there’s a significant twist in the series (looking at you, 1984), the story each season tells is a single thread, following the same group of characters. But after Season 10 was delayed an entire year due to the 2020 filming shutdown, creator Ryan Murphy announced it would be a two-part affair. American Horror Story: Double Feature’s first six episodes are dedicated to one story, called “Red Tide,” and the back six to another, titled “Death Valley.” But will AHS “Red Tide” and “Death Valley” connect? It’s not an impossible scenario.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Angelica Ross
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Leslie Grossman
Person
Cody Fern
Person
Neal Mcdonough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#American Horror Story#Ahs#American Horror Stories#Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
NFLHarper's Bazaar

Ryan Murphy's New Show Will Cover the Love Story of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bassette Kennedy

Famed '90s couple John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bassette Kennedy are the newest cultural icons to get the Ryan Murphy treatment. FX announced yesterday that it is developing two new series with the American Horror Story creator, ahead of the premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story. Per Deadline, the two new limited anthology series will expand Murphy's American Story banner, which has covered sensational cultural moments throughout history, including the O.J. Simpson murder trial and the murder of fashion magnate Gianni Versace.
TV & Videosoutsider.com

‘9-1-1’: Athena Actor and Exec Producer Angela Bassett’s Favorite Part of Working on Show

Actress Angela Bassett revealed the best part of working on 9-1-1. In an interview with Assignment X, the executive producer and star spoke about her favorite part of the job. “Always the acting,” Bassett shared. “Showing up every day, my cast mates, the crew, interesting stories, very interesting stories, and scenarios to try to bring life to, and hope that they’re interesting.”
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

American Horror Story: Double Feature

American Horror Story is back with a double dose of terror for its 10th season. The FX anthology series from mega-producer Ryan Murphy has returned two years after its last installment, 1984, with new takes on two classic horror stories in one jam-packed season. American Horror Story: Double Feature takes place in two parts over 10 episodes, with Part 1: Red Tide following a writer (Finn Wittrock) and his pregnant wife (Lily Rabe) and daughter, who move to Cape Cod seeking inspiration in a strange town.
TV & Videosthefocus.news

Is Lily Rabe really pregnant in AHS season 10? New series has fans guessing

The first half of Season 10 of American Horror Story: Double feature premiered last night (Wednesday 25 August) as fans see the return of series regulars, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Lily Rabe. Following the new series, some viewers are now curious to know if Lily Rabe was really pregnant on the show after she was announced to have had a baby last year.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere: "Acheron: Part 1"

It's the beginning of the end: The Walking Dead returns with its Final Season premiere, "Acheron: Part 1." The first half of the two-part premiere, airing tonight at 9/8c on AMC or streaming now on AMC+, launches the expanded Season 11 with the first eight episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy. Spanning a total of 24 final episodes to air in three parts through 2022, the epic ending of The Walking Dead begins with a mission for survival that teams Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when the survivors journey underground into walker-infested subway tunnels.
TV SeriesBoston Herald

5 TV shows to get excited about this fall

The fall TV season isn’t what it used to be — the other three seasons have long since caught up — but the months between now and year’s end still bring an embarrassment of riches.Trust us, you won’t be without stories to discuss at the proverbial watercooler. “American Crime Story:...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Jessica Lange Will Not Be Returning to 'American Horror Story' Anytime Soon — Maybe Never

For four straight seasons, Jessica Lange was considered the absolute lifeblood of FX's thriller series American Horror Story. Her memorable performances in the anthology series gained her much attention and praise, including a Golden Globe and two Emmys. Jessica's characters stole the show, and audiences excitedly tuned in each season to see what haunted mischief she was up to.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Flash Director: 5-Part Season 8 Adventure "Epic" & "Legendary"

While the seventh season of The CW's The Flash saw Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh exit the series, this summer saw Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker rejoining Grant Gustin on the long-running Arrowverse for its upcoming eighth season. Now we're getting some serious intel on the upcoming season, this time from none other than director Eric Dean Seaton (The Flash, Superman & Lois) who confirmed that they will be helming the season-opener. Described as "the first of an epic 5 part adventure" that Seaton says will be "legendary", it was also confirmed that Eric Wallace penned the script.
TV SeriesCollider

The 11 Scariest 'American Horror Story' Episodes, Ranked

A diverse horror anthology show spanning over a decade, American Horror Story has never been a program to shy away from the gruesome. As you’re anxiously awaiting creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck’s latest invention, American Horror Story: Double Feature—set to premiere on FX starting on August 25th—it’s as good a time as any to take a trip down this very monstrous memory lane. From the campy to the bloody to the confusingly poignant and potentially exploitative, here is a list of some of the best, scariest episodes of American Horror Story.
TV SeriesGamespot

The Flash Season 8 Will Launch With Five-Part Special Event

The new season of the DC show The Flash will kick off in November with a five-part special event titled "Armageddon." The Flash Season 8 premieres on November 16 on The CW. "Armageddon" is set to feature a host of actors from other Arrowverse DC shows. These include Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. The episodes will also see the return of two of The Flash's best villains--Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk.
TV SeriesElite Daily

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Is Coming So Soon

In a year when apocalyptic entertainment has felt a little too topical for comfort, the arrival of Netflix's The Baby-Sitter's Club was a welcome one. Based on the beloved tween novels from the 1980s and 1990s, the simple adventures of Kristy Thomas (founder and president), Mary Anne Spier (secretary), Claudia Kishi (vice president), and Stacey McGill (treasurer) was a welcome reprieve. But considering how many shows Netflix has canceled in 2020, fans worried the series might not survive. Thankfully, Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 is a go, and fans are ready for more adventures.
TV SeriesElite Daily

This New Character On See Season 2 Has A Big Secret

Season 1 had a surprisingly large cast throughout its eight episodes. From the court of Queen Kane to the Alkenny tribe, the series did a great job in populating this science fiction futuristic post-apocalyptic world. Now in Season 2, with Haniwa now in a new city, Trivantes, and surrounded by an all-new population, it wasn’t going to be long before fans met new faces. But one character stuck out more than the rest: Lieutenant Wren and her steel visor, which kept viewers from seeing her eyes. It was a unique look that fans immediately started to ask: Who is Lieutenant Wren See, and why does she hide her eyes?
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Horror Story: 18 Actors You May Have Forgotten Were On The FX Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. - It is hard to believe that it has been a decade since co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk introduced us to the bizarre, disturbing, psychosexual world of American Horror Story - FX’s acclaimed seasonal horror anthology that would make household names out of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, to name a few. Of course, we should not forget about some of its biggest guest stars, like Alexandra Daddario or Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet, but if their appearances did slip your mind, we don’t blame you. In fact, there are a few other familiar faces we found ourselves surprised to see in the earlier seasons upon rewatch and, in honor of American Horror Story Season 10 (subtitled Double Feature) hitting the 2021 Fall TV schedule, we decided to revisit their roles, such as this A-lister who can call one of the best horror TV shows ever one of her first gigs ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy