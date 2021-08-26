AHS Season 10 Is Split Into 2 Parts — But Are They Connected?
For its first nine seasons, American Horror Story has been a seasonal anthology series. Even when there’s a significant twist in the series (looking at you, 1984), the story each season tells is a single thread, following the same group of characters. But after Season 10 was delayed an entire year due to the 2020 filming shutdown, creator Ryan Murphy announced it would be a two-part affair. American Horror Story: Double Feature’s first six episodes are dedicated to one story, called “Red Tide,” and the back six to another, titled “Death Valley.” But will AHS “Red Tide” and “Death Valley” connect? It’s not an impossible scenario.www.elitedaily.com
