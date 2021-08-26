The Best Swim Shirts for Men To Hit the Beach Right Now

Though the use of titanium in wristwatches dates as far back as 1970 — the Citizen X8 is considered the first — it seems as though the material didn't really made strides in the industry until relatively recently. It’s a wonder that it took so long because, in almost all respects, the material is superior to stainless steel — the industry standard. Titanium’s strength-to-weight ratio is nearly double that of stainless steel, the reason why it’s been a stalwart in aerospace engineering for decades. This means titanium watches are a fraction of the weight of a comparable stainless steel watch while remaining as strong, if not stronger. Titanium is also anti-magnetic and exceptionally heat-resistant.