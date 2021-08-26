Metallica announces $50K donation to Haitian earthquake relief; listen to two new ‘Blacklist’ covers

Skechers announced today that it supporting Haiti earthquake relief efforts with a $1 million donation. Over the weekend, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the country and the death toll has since topped 2,000. According to reports, more than 10,000 are injured and government officials estimate that 800,000 people have been affected by the earthquake. Aid has been slow to reach Haiti due to political turmoil as well as this week’s tropical storm Grace. Skechers’ $1 million donation will be given to three charitable organizations that are working to provide Haiti with immediate assistance. Those include: CORE, Hope For Haiti and World Central Kitchen. According...