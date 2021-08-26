Metallica announces $50K donation to Haitian earthquake relief; listen to two new ‘Blacklist’ covers
Metallica has announced a $50,000 donation toward Haitian earthquake relief through the band’s All Within My Hands charity foundation. The funds will be used by to help those impacted by the 7.2 magnitude quake, which hit Haiti on August 14. More than 2,200 people have died and over 12,200 have been injured, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency. Additionally, over 50,000 homes have been destroyed.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
