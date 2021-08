Country music star Tim McGraw may very well be one of the baddest guys on the planet. But when it comes right down to it, there is still one thing that can scare him straight. All of you husbands and boyfriends out there can probably relate to this one. What is more intimidating than your significant other? The answer, nine times out of ten, will be nothing. What the wife says goes and even a country phenomenon like Tim McGraw is no exception.