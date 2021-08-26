Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

HP EliteBook 840 Aero vs Lenovo ThinkPad T14s: Which is better?

By João Carrasqueira
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe laptop market is overflowing with options to choose from, and making a decision can be tough. Even if you’re looking specifically at business laptops, you have some great choices out there. Two of the best business laptops you can find today are the HP EliteBook 840 Aero and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2. Both of these are lightweight and come with plenty of configuration options, but they each have their own advantages and disadvantages compared to the other.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aero#Hp#Lenovo Thinkpad#Thinkpad#Intel Core#Hp#Tb#Wi Fi 6e#Hdmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is practically free at Best Buy today

Laptop deals are always in demand, including student laptop deals as the new school year is fast approaching. Parents who are planning to buy their children a new laptop might want to go with Surface Pro deals, particularly Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. The 2-in-1 device’s price has been slashed by $360, bringing it down to just $599 from its original price of $959.
ComputersCNET

Laptop vs. Chromebook: How are they different and which works better for you

Chromebooks are laptops and two-in-ones running on Google's Chrome operating system. The hardware might look like any other laptop, but the minimalistic, web-browser-based Chrome OS is a different experience from the Windows and MacOS laptops you're likely used to. Whether you're considering switching to one from a Windows laptop or MacBook, your kid received one from their school or you're simply Chrome OS curious, here's everything you need to know.
Softwarexda-developers

You’ll be able to install Windows 11 on unsupported CPUs using an ISO

Microsoft had some bad news to share today when it announced that it wouldn’t budge on most of the CPU requirements it imposed for Windows 11. The company initially said it was considering adding AMD Zen-based processors and 7th-generation Intel CPUs, but ended up only adding some niche Intel processor families. However, there’s a bit of a silver lining here, as you’ll apparently be able to install Windows 11 using an ISO even on PCs with unsupported CPUs.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechSpot

HP Pavilion Aero 13

The Pavilion Aero 13 is all about portability, display quality, and processor performance for an affordable price. The huge weight savings alone make it worth considering over last year's model especially for travelers and students. By XDA Developers on August 09, 2021. Hands on: The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is...
Computersxda-developers

Does the HP EliteBook 840 Aero have 5G? What about LTE?

If you’re looking into buying a business laptop today, one of the best options you can find is the HP EliteBook 840 Aero. Not only is this laptop available with some powerful specs and lots of customization options, it’s also super light. HP makes some great laptops after all, so it’s not too surprising. But a common feature among business laptops is cellular connectivity, so you may be wondering if the HP EliteBook 840 Aero also has it, specifically support for 5G?
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Lenovo's ThinkPad E15 AMD has a powerful Ryzen 7 CPU and a great keyboard

The E15 is Lenovo's entry-level ThinkPad model and is primarily designed for customers looking for a reliable office laptop with very good input devices in the lower price segment. The new G3 model now gets updates AMD Ryzen 5000 processors as well as brighter displays. Our review unit managed more than 300 cd/m², which should be completely sufficient for many usage scenarios. Lenovo therefore successfully fixed one problem we always had with the previous models.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

ASUS VivoBook 15 vs. Lenovo IdeaPad 3: Which should you buy?

If you're looking for a wide range of specs to choose from, the ASUS VivoBook 15 will be the best device for you. It has a ton of powerful options to choose from and also has Wi-Fi 6 available, but the laptop's mediocre battery life will bother some. The inclusion of the aging Bluetooth 4.2 on budget models is also rather disappointing.
ComputersDigital Trends

HP Pavilion Aero 13 review: Ultralight, ultrapowerful?

HP Pavilion Aero 13 review: Ultralight, ultrapowerful?. Lightweight laptops usually come with compromises. Clunky performance and flimsy build quality are common. HP’s new Pavilion Aero 13 attempts to resolve those misconceptions. Despite being just 2.18 pounds (and technically categorized as a budget laptop), the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a fast, well-made, and surprisingly premium little laptop.
ComputersDigital Trends

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review: A great laptop made even better

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review: A great laptop made even better. “The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, now in its ninth generation, remains one of the very best high-end business laptops.”. Pros. Elegant look and feel. Solid productivity performance. Incredibly long battery life. Excellent keyboard. Long list of business-friendly...
Computersnotebookcheck.net

The HP EliteBook 850 G8 comes with a super bright screen and a lot of other features

The HP EliteBook 850 G8 is a high-end business laptop which comes with a 1000-nit screen and a lot of other features. The relatively slim 15-inch notebook is very well-built. The housing of the EliteBook 850 G8 is made of high-quality aluminium, which is why the chassis and the display lid are very stiff. However, the keyboard deck exhibits some flex.
Electronicsxda-developers

The best cases for the HP EliteBook 840 Aero: HP, Inateck, and more

If you’re looking to buy a lightweight laptop for work, one of the best options you’re likely to find is the HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8. This is a powerful business laptop featuring Intel’s Tiger Lake processors, including vPro variants with extra security features. Like other HP business laptops, it’s highly customizable, too, with options for a privacy screen, LTE or 5G, up to 64GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and much more. It all comes in a package starting at just 2,5lbs, so you can get all the power you need on the go. But if you’re taking your HP EliteBook 840 Aero everywhere, it’s also important to protect it, and for that you’ll need a case.
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the best replacement chargers for the HP Pavilion Aero

The HP Pavilion Aero is a very compelling clamshell laptop. For its starting price of $749.99, it brings a lot to the table, more so than many other affordable laptops. It’s powered by the latest AMD Ryzen laptop processors, plus you can get it with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. But one of the more impressive things about it is it weighs just 2.2lbs, a rarity for a laptop with these specs at this price. That makes it an extremely portable laptop, but to make use of that portability, you need to keep it charged. If you misplaced your charger or you just want an extra one, we’ve rounded up the best HP Pavilion Aero chargers you can buy.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Lenovo laptop deals: Discounted ThinkPads, Yogas, Legions and more

Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with 11th-gen Intel processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to Legion gaming models, are available at deep discounts. You can get a flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon at a steep discount, and there are some attractive deals on convertible Yoga models. And for gamers on tight budgets, check out the discounted Legion 5i gaming laptop with RTX 2060 graphics.
Computersxda-developers

Dell launches latest Alienware X-series, XPS, and G series laptops in India

In April this year, Dell launched the latest version of the Dell G15 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition in the US. Soon thereafter, the company unveiled the new Alienware X-series gaming laptops in the region, followed by the latest XPS 15 and XPS 17 models. While these laptops have been on sale in the US for quite some time now, they’re now finally making their way to the Indian market.
Computersxda-developers

I'm not able to install windows 10 from usb

On jan 2021 I've installed windows 10 cracked version in my hp laptop. Later than i got issue during use of dev apps. Now I want to switch back to official version of windows 10. I've created windows 10 bootable usb from media creation tool. But I'm not able to...
Softwarexda-developers

Windows 11 officially won’t support AMD Zen or most Intel 7th-gen processors

When Microsoft first announced Windows 11, it increased the system requirements for the OS for the first time since Windows 7 was released. While there were increases in the amount of RAM and storage needed, and there’s a TPM 2.0 requirement, the biggest change came to CPU requirements. With Windows 11, you need an Intel eighth-gen or newer, an AMD Zen 2 or newer processor, or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 or newer.
Softwarexda-developers

How to install Windows 11 on Mac with Parallels (Intel)

There’s no doubt that macOS is great. It has a clean modern look and runs incredibly fast on Apple’s optimized hardware. That being said, sometimes you need to use Windows, even on your Mac. Parallels Desktop 17 is the newest iteration of the popular software that runs Windows side by side with macOS. There are numerous programs you may use which still only run on Windows. You also might need to run some Windows applications for work. For those that enjoy gaming on their laptop, the ability to run some PC games on your Mac is an added bonus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy