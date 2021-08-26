HP EliteBook 840 Aero vs Lenovo ThinkPad T14s: Which is better?

The HP Pavilion Aero is a very compelling clamshell laptop. For its starting price of $749.99, it brings a lot to the table, more so than many other affordable laptops. It’s powered by the latest AMD Ryzen laptop processors, plus you can get it with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. But one of the more impressive things about it is it weighs just 2.2lbs, a rarity for a laptop with these specs at this price. That makes it an extremely portable laptop, but to make use of that portability, you need to keep it charged. If you misplaced your charger or you just want an extra one, we’ve rounded up the best HP Pavilion Aero chargers you can buy.