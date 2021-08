A Chicago real estate firm has acquired two apartment complexes in Las Vegas as landlord purchases rebound from last year’s plunge and rents climb fast. Waterton announced last week that it bought Ely at Centennial Hills and Pointe at Centennial Hills in the northwest valley. Both have 312 units and are next to each other on Sky Pointe Drive just south of the U.S. Highway 95-215 Beltway interchange.