Maddie Ziegler Is So ’90s at the ‘He’s All That’ Premiere in a Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals

Maddie Ziegler her statement on the red carpet for the “He’s All That” premiere with a true 1990s style. Other celebrities in attendance at the premiere were the film’s stars, Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan.

The 18-year-old actress paid homage to a fan-favorite blockbuster with a minimalist style that echoes cult-favorite films of the decade. Little black dresses were all the rage during the 1990s and continue to be a reliable piece to entertain in our wardrobes. As for Ziegler’s dress, this number had lace details, embroidery and a daring slit on the side. With minimal elements on her outfit, Ziegler’s was able to bring attention to her footwear.

The dancer opted for matching accessories in wrapped black heels. The strappy design featured an open toe and leather straps for added support. Ziegler’s look was accompanied by a glittering evening clutch, dangly silver earrings and stone rings. When she is not in the public eye, Ziegler prefers to don a pair of Jordans or hit the tennis court in her Adidas.

While most styles from the ’90s have made a comeback, black strappy heels have remained versatile and a must when building a capsule wardrobe. Ziegler’s minimalist ensemble is very similar to the “She’s All That” 1999 movie poster in which Rachel Leigh Cook is wearing a little black dress — a classic outfit that continues to have its moment through generations.

