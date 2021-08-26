Cancel
Pennsylvania schools making plans to spend pandemic windfall

WHYY
WHYY
Pennsylvania school leaders are figuring out how to use billions in federal coronavirus relief, a flood of cash that can help lower class sizes, underwrite construction projects, and assist children in catching up after a year and a half of educational disruption. “It’s a game changer for us,” said Brian...

Presidential Election
WHYY

Regional Roundup – 8/30/21

Despite finding no evidence of voter fraud, Pennsylvania Republicans may move forward with a review of the 2020 election results. On this Radio Times Regional Roundup, guest host Katie Meyer talks with WITF Capitol Bureau Chief SAM DUNKLAUabout the latest on the election audit in Harrisburg and tension between members of the GOP. And, with sea levels rising at an alarming rate, are beach restoration efforts at the Jersey shore just a way to stave off the inevitable effects of climate change? We talk with NANCY TAGGART DAVIS, former mayor of Beach Haven, Long Beach Island. We also hear from Chief NATOSHA NORWOOD CARMINEahead of the Nanticoke Tribe’s 43rd Annual Powwow in Delaware.
Public Health
WHYY

N.J. coronavirus update: Mask mandates ‘not a polite suggestion,’ Murphy tells schools

New Jersey officials are trying to give any skeptical school administrators few excuses for avoiding the state’s mask and vaccine mandates. Officials announced the mask rule earlier this month, and last week said all school staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or be subject to weekly testing. Some parents have filed a lawsuit over the mandates, but Gov. Phil Murphy says it’s not negotiable.
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

A day before Philly schools reopen, facilities woes take center stage

As Philadelphia prepares to fully reopen its public schools for the first time in 18 months, the spotlight is again on facilities woes. At the center of the storm is one of the district’s most selective magnet schools — Julia R. Masterman — where a group of parents and teachers claim the School District of Philadelphia is stonewalling their efforts to double-check asbestos remediation projects inside the 88-year-old building.
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

It’s time to tell our regional planning overlords to stop throwing money at highways

In 2008, Joe Biden shared a quote his father had told him: “Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.”. With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the Senate on August 10, Congress has shown what it will value in terms of transportation infrastructure, as far as a bipartisan framework will take us. While the upcoming reconciliation process may prove more transformative, the bill is a raw deal for transit, which saw a $10 billion funding cut from the original House proposal, while highway funding ballooned an additional $100 billion. It constitutes the largest single spending program for highways since the original Interstate Highway System buildout, with projects in the American South, West, and Sunbelt largely to benefit — projects including Houston’s I-45 expansion, Portland’s I-5 Rose Quarter widening, and the 1,300-mile-long Interstate 14 stretching from Georgia to Texas.
House Rent
WHYY

Anxious tenants await assistance as evictions resume

Six months after Congress approved spending tens of billions of dollars to bail out renters facing eviction, South Carolina was just reaching its first tenants. All nine of them. Like most states, it had plenty of money to distribute — $272 million. But it had handed out just over $36,000...
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Some Philadelphia teachers stand firm on teaching about race

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. As Philadelphia prepares to go back to school, some teachers are thinking about how they will cover history amid a political battle about teaching race and racism in schools. Some teachers also say they are recommitting to culturally relevant teaching. In Pennsylvania, two...
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Hundreds of Afghan evacuees stream through Philadelphia airport

Evacuees from Afghanistan are still arriving in the U.S. via Philadelphia International Airport. Close to 900 people arrived over the weekend, including 505 on Saturday and 378 on Sunday, and several hundred more are expected throughout Monday, the city said. The process is primarily being handled on the federal level,...
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Philly welcomes over 500 Afghan evacuees, and more are coming soon

Hundreds of evacuees have made it to Philadelphia as part of a mission to welcome people fleeing Afghanistan in the wake of the United State’s withdrawal from the country and the Taliban’s near-immediate takeover. Philadelphia International Airport’s Terminal A-East transformed into a welcome center over the weekend, providing food and...
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Do you speak Dari or Pashto? Philly wants your help welcoming displaced Afghans

Philadelphia health officials are searching for translators to help usher displaced Afghans into the U.S. — specifically people who speak Dari or Pashto. It’s still not clear exactly when people will begin arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport, which the Biden administration tapped as one of the first places to begin welcoming refugees fleeing from the violence that has engulfed Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the country and the Taliban’s swift takeover.

